March 11, 1939 - June 28, 2023

DECATUR — James R. Grandon, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Brintlinger Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL, with military honors. The family requests casual attire.

James was born March 11, 1939, in Decatur, IL, the son of Jesse Barnett and Ruth Marie (Turner) Grandon. He married V. Joan Beard on September 11, 1961, in Springfield, IL. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2022.

James proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines. He worked as a machinist at Mueller Company from 1961 to 1996, retiring after 35 years of service. He loved deer hunting, square dancing, bird watching, especially hummingbirds and watching Westerns.

He is survived by his children: Barbara Joan (Timothy) Medlock of Garland, TX, James Clayton Grandon of Hawk Point, MO, Toni Marie Herber of Decatur, Lisa Elaine (Troy) Cave of Decatur, Jonas M. Grandon of Decatur; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Duffer of Decatur; and brother, Jerry Grandon (Winona) of Warrensburg.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, V. Joan Grandon; son, Richard D. Grandon; daughter-in-law, Mona Grandon; grandson, Joseph Allen Herber; brothers: Michael and George; and brother-in-law, Sid Duffer.

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Kim Bodine of White Star and best friends, Chuck and Annette Mauck for their loving care and support.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.