LOVINGTON — James R. “Jim” McMahan, 51, of Lovington, passed away at 7:26 PM on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his residence.

Private family graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Arthur Cemetery. Rev. Larry Bricker will officiate. Committal Honors will be conducted by the Son's of the American Legion Post 429 of Lovington. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Jim was born on Sept. 18, 1969 in Decatur. He was a son of Richard Glen and Kathy Ann (Foster) McMahan. He married Patty Myers Crowe on Feb. 10, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife, Patty; one son, Tyler McMahan and his wife Hannah of Sullivan; Tyler's mom, Noel Cohan and her husband Joe of Bethany; his parents, Richard and Kathy McMahan of Lovington; three step children: Angie Wingler and her husband Tyson of Arthur, Chris Crowe of Atwood and Chad Crowe of Mattoon; two sisters: Katie Stanley of Lovington and Christa Helmuth and her husband Glenn of Sullivan; maternal grandmother, Alice St. John of Sullivan; mother in-law, Delores “Red” Myers of Atwood; three step grandchildren: Matthew Kidwell, Drew Wingler, and Tyra Wingler; one niece, Alexia Stanley; four nephews: Clayton and Colin Stanley and Justin and Brent Helmuth.