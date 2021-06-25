DECATUR — "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8

James R. Mayhugh, Sr., 85, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home in Decatur, IL with his family by his side. He was born November 11, 1935 to Luther Wesley and Lola Mae (Woods) Mayhugh in Odon, Indiana.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at New Beginnings Church of God (2606 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL) with visitation on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church and at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pastor Mark D. Smith will be officiating. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the service. Memorials can be made to New Beginnings Church of God.

James married Rhonda G. in August 1988. She survives him. Also surviving are his four sons from a previous marriage: James R. Jr. (Kathy) of Chandler, AZ, Paul D. (Cathy) of Carterville, IL, Greg A. (Lori) of DeSoto, IL, and Steven L. of North Richland Hills, TX; a brother, Paul J. Shelbyville, IN; stepchildren: Gina Bradshaw (James), Joshua Gordon (Sarah), and David Gordon (Shawna), all of Decatur; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.

James had a 40 year career in water and waste-water treatment beginning May 2, 1955 in Columbus, IN, moved to Carbondale, IL in 1967, then moved to Decatur in 1979 where he retired as Water Production Manager for the City of Decatur on May 2, 1995.

After retiring, he wrote a book titled Water and Wastewater Treatment-Basic Training and Boot Camp which was a training manual for anyone interested in that field as a career. His book sold in several countries, throughout the states, and is currently available at the Decatur Public Library.

James held many positions in churches throughout his life, and as the son of a minister, it was only natural to serve God in whatever capacity he felt led. He has been a member of New Beginnings Church of God for 24 years and was the initial remodeling coordinator of Phase 1 of the current facility.

When Jim retired in 1995, he hung up his suit coat and tie, preferring casual wear. You would see him sporting either a Cubbie hat or a Fighting Illini hat and T-shirt since he was a fan of both and watched many games in recent years.

James was welcomed into heaven by his parents, brothers Jack and John, sisters Mary Ann and Dona Jane, all of Indiana.