CLINTON - James R. Sams, 79 of Clinton, IL passed away 9:30 AM December 25, 2020 at his family home in Clinton, IL.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Clinton United Methodist Church or the Cancer Care Center of Decatur, IL.
Jim was born May 15, 1941 in Kenney, IL the son of Kenneth and Vera (Brady) Sams. He married Norma Jean Hart November 5, 1961 in Clinton, IL. She passed away July 12, 2017.
Survivors include his children: Roger (Diana) Sams, Bellevue, NE; and Janelle (Brad) Thomas, Clinton, IL; four grandchildren: Collin Sams, Truax Field A.F.B., Madison, WI; Ross Thomas; Paige (Clayton) Dunn; and Reid Thomas, all of Clinton, IL; and one great-grandson on the way; siblings: Joan Koons, Clinton, IL; Dixie (Fred) Maul, East Alton, IL; Connie (John) Herington, Warrensburg, IL; Kay (Bill) Meeker, North Henderson, IL; Ken (Jean) Sams, Clinton, IL; Mary (Nolan) Stanley, Prince George, VA: Peggy Kaufman, Danvers, IL; Ron (Janice) Sams, Kenney, IL; Sue (Randy) Reeter, Mt. Pulaski, IL; Patti (Jim) Horton, Bourbonnais, IL; and Jo Ellen (Pat) Walsh, Mt. Pulaski, IL; sister-in-law, Susie Sams, Clinton, IL; and special friend, Carol Brisard, Clinton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard.
Jim was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church. He started working at Revere Copper & Brass, Inc., in Clinton, IL in 1961 before retiring in 1999. Jim was a member of the Elks Lodge in Clinton, a Golden Eagle at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a 50 year member of the DeWitt Lodge AF & AM. He was also a member of the DeWitt Co. Farm Bureau and served on the Clinton Sanitation Board. Jim enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Collectors of Illinois Pottery and Stoneware.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.