James R. Sams

Jim was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church. He started working at Revere Copper & Brass, Inc., in Clinton, IL in 1961 before retiring in 1999. Jim was a member of the Elks Lodge in Clinton, a Golden Eagle at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a 50 year member of the DeWitt Lodge AF & AM. He was also a member of the DeWitt Co. Farm Bureau and served on the Clinton Sanitation Board. Jim enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Collectors of Illinois Pottery and Stoneware.