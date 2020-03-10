James R. Tomes

CLINTON -- James R. “Cec” Tomes 79 of Clinton, IL passed away 1:39 PM March 9, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Center of Decatur.

Cec was born August 27, 1940 in Clinton, IL the son of Cecil and Ruth (Janes) Tomes. He married Frances J. Followell January 29, 1960 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Frances J. Tomes, Clinton, IL, children, Kathy (Francis) Jackson, Clinton, IL; Diana (Roger) Sams, Bellevue, NE, 3 grandsons, Kevin (Kristin) Jackson, Clinton, IL; Timothy (Krista) Jackson, Clinton, IL; Collin Sams, Madison, WI, 1 great grandson, 4 great granddaughters, siblings, Mary (Howard) Watts, Brentwood, TN; Barbara (Adrian) Bilyeu, Normal, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cec worked for Caterpillar in Decatur for 34 years. He was a member of the Clinton Eagles Lodge for 58 years and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

