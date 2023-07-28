Nov. 6, 1931 - July 25, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — James R. Wabel, 91, of Springfield, died at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Concordia Village.

James was born on November 6, 1931, in Peoria, the son of Lewis P. and Grace (Miles) Wabel. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Betty Irene Seitz on July 5, 1952, in Decatur.

James graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1950, and the UCLA School of Aeronautics at Santa Maria, CA, in 1951. James was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force from 1951-1955, and served as an aircraft and engine mechanic in SAC State Side during the Korean War. He received the National Defense and Good Conduct medals. James retired from Ameritech and Illinois Bell Telephone Company after 34 years of service.

James was a life-long active member of Laurel United Methodist Church in Springfield. James was also a life-long member of the Springfield Consistory Masonic Lodge and the American Legion. He was a member of the Sangamon Valley Flying Club, member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, Springfield Camera Club, Lincoln Land ALL, Pioneers of America, and the Springfield Coin Club. James volunteered for 15 years at the Kumler Food Pantry. He was a volunteer at the UIS Auditorium for 18 years and for many years a volunteer and guide at the Abe Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library.

James is survived by his wife, Betty Wabel of Springfield; two daughters: Marcia (Dennis) McCormick of Springfield, and Rita (Kevin) Fuchs of New Berlin; grandchildren: Kasey McCormick of New York, NY, Colin (Erinn) McCormick of Easley, SC, Christopher (Corinne) Fuchs and Claire (Joshua) Koons, both from Chatham, IL, Jacob Fuchs and Joshua Fuchs, both of New Berlin; two great-grandchildren: Renley and Makenna Fuchs; sister-in-law, Nancy Seitz of Moweaqua, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Roberta Harney, Lois MacCormack, and Opal Bogner; brothers: Clarence, Lewis Jr., and Robert Wabel; brother-in-law, Dallas Seitz; and one great-grandchild, Campbell Koons.

James was a good husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid reader, enjoyed anything to do with aeronautics, history, and his favorite cartoon, Calvin and Hobbes. He was a world-wide traveler, enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes, hunting, fishing, and wood carving. He especially enjoyed spending time with family. James enjoyed the many friends at Laurel United Methodist Church and the Concordia Village Community. The family wishes to thank all those in the Summer Care Center of Concordia Village for their loving care over the past many years.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Butler Funeral Home - Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 S. Grand Ave. W., Springfield, with Pastor Kent Lolling officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield, IL, 62704. or Concordia Village, 4101 W. Iles Avenue, Springfield, IL, 62711.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.