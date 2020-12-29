PLANO, Texas - James Robert "Bob" Marsh, 84, of Plano, Texas formerly of Greenview, Illinois and Decatur, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence, Sunrise Senior Living of Plano.

Bob was born April 27, 1936 in Tuscola, Illinois, the son of Oscar James and Laskie Jane (Taylor) Marsh. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Bob worked as a power lift operator at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company retiring after thirty-two years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Club and URW/USWA Local #713.

Bob is survived by his children: Lori Happe and husband, Kevin of Plano, TX and Jeff Marsh and wife, Kelly of Palatine, IL; his grandchildren: Katherine and Logan Happe; and his former spouse and mother of his children, Margaret Marsh of Decatur, IL.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Coreen Marsh; and wife, Judith A. Marsh.

Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences and share memories at: www.dawson-wikoff.com.