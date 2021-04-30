James Robert "Papa" Heard

ROMEOVILLE - James Robert Heard "Papa", age 89, of Romeoville, IL peacefully passed away on April 21, 2021.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara Cushing Heard "Mimi". Loving father to Betts (Dave) Keller, Barbara (Brendan) Stephens. Four grandchildren: Katelyn and Bryan (Emily) Keller, Lily and Liam Stephens; and great-granddaughter Lyla Keller.
Bob was born in Lubbock, Texas on November 23, 1931. He received is B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in the Medical Service Corp. during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Barbara, on January 24, 1959.
He was employed by Penick and Ford, Ltd. For 21 years. He then joined Arthur-Daniels Midland as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Following his retirement from ADM in 1999, he served as President of Matsutani, America Inc. through 2004.
Bob and Barb spent many winters in Marco Island, Florida walking the beach and watching magnificent sunsets while enjoying their martinis together. They created may cherished memories with their children and grandchildren.
Interment will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Visiting Angels Home Care at 24014 Renwick Rd. #100, Plainfield, IL 60544.
The family wishes to thank Angels for the wonderful care they gave Bob over the past year.
Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
