DECATUR — James Robert Skeffington, 66 of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The family will host a private memorial service. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or to St. Teresa High School. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Jim was born on August 3, 1954 in Chicago, IL. a son of Gerald B. and Bonita D. "Bonnie" (White) Skeffington. Jim was the restoration manager at HPL Construction. Jim had a passion for golf, he enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid fan of St. Teresa Football.
Surviving are his true love, Lezlie Banning Rucker of Decatur; children: James Robert "Robbie" Skeffington and his wife Kirby of Indianapolis and Cara Skeffington of Florida; brother, John G. Skeffington and his wife Susan of Decatur; grandchildren: Quincy Robert Skeffington, Ogden Hugh Skeffington, Carys Paige Skeffington and Chayse Edward Skeffington.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
