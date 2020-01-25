DECATUR -- James Ross Nelson, 69, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday at DMH.
Ross was born May 21, 1950, in Pleasant Plains, IL, the son of James F. and Mary (Tribble) Nelson. He grew up on a farm near Boody, showing sheep and swine at FFA shows. He graduated in 1968 from Blue Mound High School and received an Assoc. Degree from Joliet Jr. College. Ross went on to have a career as a locomotive engineer, retiring from N&S Railroad where he was a member and office holder for the BLE union.
Ross married Vickie Haws Kinney on December 12, 1986.
Over the years, Ross helped friends in their businesses, including Hughes Motors, Platt Enterprises, and at planting and harvestings times. He always looked forward to the breakfast meetings with the “Boody Bullets” buddies. He enjoyed his Taylorville Lake lot for many years. Attending grandchildren's sport events was his favorite hobby.
Surviving Ross are his wife, Vickie; sons, Michael Shawn (Tara) of Forsyth, Thomas Chad (Denise) of Naples, FL.; daughter, Stacey Dian Bracken (Shane) of Forsyth; step-daughter, Stacey Huffman (Jimmy) of Decatur; step-son, Michael Kinney (Lizeth) of Forsyth; sister Sharon Butler (Rodney) of Decatur; grandchildren, Rachel & Jaxson Nelson, Jacob Huffman, Ella & Cole Nelson, Gabriel, Danica, & Joseph Kinney, and Reid & Owen Bracken; mother-in-law, Marilyn Haws; sister-in-law, Terri Deetz; and best friend, Tom Estell. His parents preceded him in death.
A visitation time for celebrating Ross's life will be from 2:00 to 5:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Memorials may be made to Macon County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
