DECATUR — James Roy Lucas, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:52 p.m. on Sunday (10-17-2021) at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

James was born on August 9, 1952, the son of Roy Franklin Lucas and Marie (Henderson) Lucas. He married Janette Faye Kennedy on December 9, 1972, in Hardinsburg, KY. They were married for 44 years. She preceded him in death. He would race at Macon Speedway and definitely had a love for cars. James enjoyed playing cards on poker night, liked to go fishing and having coffee with "the guys".

Surviving are his children: James Garrett Lucas and wife Leona of Harristown, IL, Nancy R. Lucas and fiancee Jack Brown of Decatur, IL; James Fulkerson and wife Elisabeth of Decatur, IL; brothers: Bobby Taylor and wife Patty of Bloomington, IL, Billy Lucas and wife Sue of Glen Dean, KY, Hershel Lucas and wife Sandy of Louisville, KY, Perry Lucas and fiancee Regina Bishop of Glen Dean, KY, Jerry Lucas of Glen Dean, KY; sisters: Pauline White of Eveleigh, KY, Linda Sebastian and husband Calvin of Locust Hill, KY; grandchildren: Stephanie Scribner, Kayli Calvert and husband Cameron, Tristan Brown and fiancee Tristin Riggen, Thomas Brown and fiancee Julie Komnick, Kevin Liming, Josiah Dennis and fiancee Madison Snead, Josh Peters, Jason Peters, Corey Peters; great-grandchildren: Zain, Kegan, Grayson, Emma Faye, Makenna, Luke, Wyatt; brother-in-law Wendell Burden of Falls of Rough, KY; and his dog "Lady".

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters: Virginia "Faye" Burden, Donna Lucas, Brenda Phillips; brothers: Henry Taylor, Brother-in-law Merle "Bucky" White.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday (10-23-2021) at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with visitation Friday (10-22-2021) from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Care, Decatur, IL.

The family would like to give special thanks to D.M.H. and Cancer Care.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com