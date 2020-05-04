James Russell Isome

James Russell “Russ” Isome, 95, of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
Russ was born April 8, 1925, in Decatur, the son of James Clarence and Veva May (Bridgman) Isome. A U.S. Army veteran of WWII serving in Belgium and France, Russ worked as a letter carrier and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after eleven years of service. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and N.A.L.C. National Association of Letter Carriers. Russ married Imogene Gullis on June 4, 1950, in Decatur and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2012.
Russ is survived by his daughters: Patricia “Patty” (Michael) Jarrell of Naperville and Cheryl (Peter) Hellstedt of Schaumburg; grandchildren: Beth Hellstedt, Chris Jarrell, Tim (Ashley) Jarrell, John (Kim) Hellstedt and Brian Jarrell; great granddaughter, Alice Jarrell; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Russ last resided at Imboden Creek and was loving cared for there by the incredible staff.
Private family services burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Decatur. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.