DECATUR — James S. Bondurant, 85, of Decatur died peacefully July 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

A Memorial Gathering will be 1:00-2:30 PM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur. Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 PM, Saturday at the church. Following current CDC recommendations, masks will be required and social distancing is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Decatur Day Care or First Presbyterian Church, Decatur.

Jim was born October 11, 1935 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Benjamin and Florence (Spencer) Bondurant. He married Kathryn Eads on October 4, 2014 in Decatur and she survives. Jim was a graduate of Kirkwood, MO High School and Monmouth College in Illinois. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Jim proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. He started as a real-estate loan officer at Millikin Bank in 1967. While the bank changed names, he retired from banking in 1998. After retirement, he worked part-time at the Decatur Title Company as a courier.

Jim believed in giving back to his community. He was on the boards of Noon Sertoma, Metro Decatur Home Builders Association, Midstate Greater IL National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Decatur Day Care, CHELP and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Jim was also an avid Illini basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was also a member of the Abe Lincoln Miata Club. He loved to travel and did so frequently.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathryn; sister: Bonnie Shaddock of Laguna Woods, CA; daughters: Cyndy (David) Woller, Sara (Tom) Powell; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jim (Ginny) Eads; sister-in-law Marilyn Swinford; former wife Wilma; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Erwin Arends and Dennis Reinhart.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim's family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Synergy Home Health Care for the excellent care they provided.

