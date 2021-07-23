PANA — James S. Dehority, 74, passed away Friday, July 16 at Springfield Memorial. He was born on July 17, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois. His parents were James E. and Celia Dehority.

Surviving is his wife Kathy (Chenoweth) of 57 years from Pana, Illinois. Children: Stephanie (Dennis) Jones of Abilene, Texas, Dawn (Robert) Kellow of Belleville, Illinois, and Steve (Beth) Dehority of Macon, Illinois. He has 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1969 and actually made it to the South Pole. He was the President of Local 65 Plumbers and Pipefitters of Decatur, Illinois from 1990 to 1996 and was a member of Local 65 for 54 years. He was also the Carson Township Supervisor from 2001 to 2010.

His hobbies included raising registered Angus Cattle and later in life enjoyed refurbishing old farm tractors.

He was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Dehority and grandson Nicholas Dehority.

A private family ceremony will be held at Jefferson National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.