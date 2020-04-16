DECATUR — James S. Floyd, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family at 4:32 AM Tuesday morning. Per his wishes, there will be no services or funeral. A private family service will be held at a later date at his gravesite in Camp Butler National Cemetery as Jim had tremendous respect for all military servicemen and women and was proud of his three years of service in the Army (1952 - 1954) where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper.
Jim is the son of Helen and John Floyd and was born on June 30, 1933 in Amarillo, Texas. His family settled in Decatur when Jim was a young boy. He was one of six children. Jim made his life in Decatur and married Cynthia S. Ficker in October of 1956. After his military service, Jim and his father started the 5 J's Billiard Room. He later worked at the Fashion Plate, Borg-Warner, Metzler's and then retired after 29 years at PPG Industries. Jim also co-owned Decatur Exterminating Company with his father and co-owned the Pizza Palace with his brother, Jerry.
Jim didn't know a stranger and was known for having a great sense of humor and his loyalty to family and friends. He willingly shared wisdom and advice based on his life experiences with his children, grandchildren and their friends and business associates. Jim could fool young and old with a coin, card or numbers trick, and he always got the best of them. He didn't mind a good game of poker and he usually won which made him a formidable Old Maid player with the younger crowd. Jim had a passion for nature and animals, loved fishing, especially at Trade Lake, WI, shooting pool, playing golf, mushroom hunting, gardening, canning his famous hot peppers and writing poetry in notes to his family. A true legend among those who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Cynthia, of Decatur, sons Joe Floyd (Arlene) of Chesapeake, VA; Jeff Floyd (Carolyn) of Chicago and Dawson, IL; Jason Floyd (Donnette) of Maroa, brothers Jack Floyd of Mission, TX; Jerry Floyd of Winchester, IL; and Jay Floyd also of Mission, TX. Jim also has three loving and wonderful grandchildren: Alex Floyd (Paige) of Kansas City, MO; Jackie Floyd (Alex) of Newport Beach, CA and Jordan Floyd of Maroa, IL. Preceding him in death and waiting for him are his parents, infant son Ricky Floyd, infant daughter Julie Floyd, sister Betty and brother Bill.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Jim's passions, contributions can be made to any of the following charities: The Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org or The Nature Conservancy at support.nature.org or Ronald McDonald House at support.rmhc.org. The family of James Floyd is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.
Please view the online obituary, leave condolences and share memories at www.Gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.