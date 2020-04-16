× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — James S. Floyd, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family at 4:32 AM Tuesday morning. Per his wishes, there will be no services or funeral. A private family service will be held at a later date at his gravesite in Camp Butler National Cemetery as Jim had tremendous respect for all military servicemen and women and was proud of his three years of service in the Army (1952 - 1954) where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper.

Jim is the son of Helen and John Floyd and was born on June 30, 1933 in Amarillo, Texas. His family settled in Decatur when Jim was a young boy. He was one of six children. Jim made his life in Decatur and married Cynthia S. Ficker in October of 1956. After his military service, Jim and his father started the 5 J's Billiard Room. He later worked at the Fashion Plate, Borg-Warner, Metzler's and then retired after 29 years at PPG Industries. Jim also co-owned Decatur Exterminating Company with his father and co-owned the Pizza Palace with his brother, Jerry.