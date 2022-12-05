James S. "Jim" Thompson

Aug. 19, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — James Samuel "Jim" Thompson, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor.

In keeping with Jim's wishes, family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Jim was born on August 19, 1930 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of James Alfred and Sarah "Gladys" (Barker) Thompson. He attended Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1948. Jim was co-owner of Shelbyville Redi-Mix. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and was an avid fisherman and gardener. He married Lula Mae "Lu" Duckett on November 30, 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Lu; daughter, Marla Kay Stewardson (Paul) of Shelbyville, IL; son, James "Alan" Thompson (Theresa) of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Jessica Lyn Ashmore (Clint) of Mt. Zion, IL and James Lane Stewardson (Veronica) of Shelbyville, IL; step-granddaughter, Brittany Caldwell (Brian) of Shelbyville, IL; great-grandchildren: Connor Allen Ashmore and Evan James Ashmore; and five step-great-grandchildren: Dawson, Weston, Greyson, Huxton and Emerson Caldwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Norma "Jane" Crockett (John) and Edith Thompson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Shelbyville Manor and Traditions Hospice for their wonderful care.

