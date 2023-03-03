April 29, 1954 - March 1, 2023

DECATUR — James "Shark" Michael Kramer, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2023, at St. John's hospital, Springfield, IL.

Jim was born to Harold "Jug" Kramer and Norma (Wright) Kramer, on April 29, 1954. He was married to Deborah Lynn Paulsen on June 26, 1976, in Springfield, IL. He was the Supervisor of Horticulture for the Decatur Park District for many years, and opened his own business, Okaw Valley Sports Turf and Landscaping.

Jim worked tirelessly to enhance the natural beauty of our hometown, designing himself the Rock Garden formerly in Nelson Park, as well as maintaining and fine detailing the Oriental Garden in Scovill Park. Jim was a member of St. James and Patrick Parish, Knights of Columbus, Decatur Jaycees, and was former president of the Decatur Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

He volunteered his time and expertise helping to run the scoreboard for St. Teresa High School football teams for more than 25 years, and helped to maintain the sports turfs, as well as educating future generations of sportsmen and women as a Master Instructor of the Hunter's Safety program.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and his favorite activities included hunting and fishing (especially Muskie tournaments) with his brothers, children, grandchildren, nieces and many nephews. He grew tomatoes to be envied by many, and would share generously with all his friends, family, and neighbors.

He had a thirst for knowledge especially about anything regarding submarines, fighter planes, warships, and the heroes who sacrificed so much to protect our country. Jim was a steadfast and loyal friend and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He could often be found teaching his grandchildren how to do things, making his famous pulled pork, chauffeuring "Papa's Taxi Service," or at his children's sporting, art, theater, or other events.

He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 46 years, Debbie; son Craig (Kim) Kramer; daughter, Julie (Matthew) Ford; five grandchildren: Jack, Lainey, and Ryan Kramer, and Grant and Connor Ford, all of Decatur; brothers: Dan (Paula) Kramer of North Branch, MN, and John (Carol) Kramer of Cambridge, MN; 21 nieces and nephews, many wonderful friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; his brother Dick Kramer; nephew, Shawn; and niece Sarah.

The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to The Doctors of Prairie Cardiovascular, particularly Dr. Theodore Addai, and Dr. Jeff Goldstein as well as the staff of St. Mary's and St. John's Cath Labs, Phil Shills, PA, and Dr. Islam for their dedicated and compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Teresa High School, or St. James Parish.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlwawn.com.