June 26, 1933 - July 8, 2022

DECATUR — James T. Rogers, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Jim's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest in North Fork Cemetery.

Jim was born on June 26, 1933, in Benton, IL, the son of William Ransom Rogers and Mabel Melissa (McGuire) Rogers. He married Esther M. Bell on May 16, 1952. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jim retired from Firestone in 1993 after 33 years of service. He attended GT Church in Decatur.

Jim loved to be with his wife Esther and his family more than anything else. His friends and family could always count on him to be there in time of need. He enjoyed watching the Bears, Cardinals and Fighting Illini and keeping his yard and cars in tip top shape.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Robyn (Scott) Magnuson of Park Ridge, IL; son, Todd (Linda) Rogers of Decatur, IL; brother, Gerald (Judy) Rogers of Decatur, IL; sister, Beverly Donovan of Gardner, KS; grandchildren: Kate Magnuson (Brian Gobrecht), Mike Rogers, Caroline Magnuson and Dylan Rogers (Carli Brandner); great-grandsons: Duke, Wally, Jack and Finn; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and his brother, Bud Rogers.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.