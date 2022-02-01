DECATUR — James T. "Tom" McNamara, 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Rick Weltin, celebrant. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 11, at the church. Private family burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL, at a later date. Memorials in Tom's honor may be made to: St. Teresa High School Education Fund, Decatur Turkey Tournament, c/o Mel Roustio, 3991 Greenridge Drive, Decatur, IL, 62526, or Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tom was born May 22, 1941, in Decatur, IL, the son of Thomas J. and Isabelle G. (Jordan) McNamara. He married Nancy Faye Uhl on December 20, 1969, in Decatur, IL. Tom earned a bachelor's degree from SIU Carbondale. He proudly served our country in the Illinois Army National Guard reserve. Tom's career included working at Millikin University, Herald & Review, Illinois Power Company, and retiring from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections in 2004.

Tom took great pride in being the sports editor for the Decatur Tribune for the last 46-years. Tom's love for sports, in particular, Macon County sports, could not be surpassed. He was an encyclopedia of sports statistics and facts. He touched many lives with his coverage of the area's players, coaches, and families, especially with talking and spending time with the high school players. His infectious smile, known by all who knew him, was always a familiar site on the sidelines. He was an avid supporter of the St. Teresa Bulldogs, University of Illinois, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was his grandchildren's most avid fan and loved watching their many sporting events.

Tom received the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame award for Outstanding Achievement in Illinois basketball. He received the Distinguished Media Service award for the Illinois High School Association for his work in promoting the values of high school sports and activities and the service to the communities who benefitted from the coverage during his time at the Decatur Tribune. Also, recently awarded as a member of the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a former Grand Marshall and designated historian of the Decatur Turkey Tournament. Tom was a former chairman of the Richland Community College Board of Directors. He was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a notable member well known for his oratorical style of conveying the message of the church to the congregation. Tom was also a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Darrell W. Beck Council 577.

Tom wrote four sports books over the years, History of Decatur Area Prep Sports, A "Season to Remember" about the 2014-2015 St. Teresa Boys Basketball Team's trip to the state tournament, Dream Seasons which paralleled the state championships of the Maroa Forsyth 2006 Football Team and 2007 Basketball team, and From Fans Field to Philadelphia.

He is survived by his wife of 52-years, Nancy; daughter, Michelle (Tim) McNamara Robinson of Decatur; son, Brian McNamara of Decatur; grandchildren: Kaylee, Allie, and Ryan Robinson, Madison, Sydney, and Gavin McNamara; brothers: Larry (Jackie) McNamara of Lethbridge, Canada, Bill (Susie) McNamara of Decatur; sister, Mary McNamara Crowell of Knoxville, TN: and a large extended family. Tom particularly loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: John and Timothy McNamara.

The family of Tom McNamara would like express their gratitude to the following for the care they provided Tom: Dr. Dennis Rademacher; Kelly West, CNP; Dr. Catalina Merrick; Dr. Evelena Ontiveros, Dr. Adam Jenks, Dr. Rosewell MacKey and Jamie Rinehart.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.