May 6, 1952 - Oct. 1, 2022

MOUNT ZION — James Thomas Belote, 70, of Mt. Zion passed away at 6:41 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, in his residence after his courageous battle with cancer.

The family will gather for a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon, Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will follow at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek with graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund or Memorial Home Health. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jim was born May 6, 1952 in Jacksonville, IL the son of L. Everett and Ethel (Baxter) Belote. He married Patricia Lehman on April 3, 1976. Jim has retired from ADM after twenty-five years of service. He went on to work for Kenney's Ace Hardware during his retirement years.

Surviving is his wife, Patricia of Mt. Zion; son, Todd Belote of Lake Havasu City, AZ; brother, Mike Belote (Joni) of Burlington, VT; grandsons: Jace, Ryan, and Sean.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Mario Velasco and his staff, Anjie and Keelie and other staff of Memorial Home Health and special caregiver, Sharon for all their compassion and comfort.