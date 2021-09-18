BLOOMINGTON — James W. Dennis, 75, died August 2, 2021. A Celebration of Life Open House will be at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 107 E. Newton, Heyworth, on September 25, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. A brief memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. but come anytime. See also www.beckmemorial.com.