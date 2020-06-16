DECATUR — James W. Dickson Jr., 79, of Naples, Florida formerly of Decatur died on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Tampa General Hospital.
There will be a funeral service to celebrate Jim's life on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Rd, Decatur, IL). Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery with Military Rights by the Macon County Honor Guard Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born in Decatur, IL on January 14, 1941, the son of James W. Dickson, Sr. and Alice Scott. He served with the Army National Guard from 1960-1968. Jim was a respected businessman who owned Peter's Super Market in Decatur, IL from 1968-1980, then moved to Naples, FL and owned J&J Natural Stone from 1980-2016. Jim retired in 2016.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Wanda, his six children: Jackie, James, John, Jeffrey, Joseph and Patty. He is also survived by his siblings: Pete, Sharon, Debbie, Ed & Wendy; and eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. James will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
