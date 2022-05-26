October 9, 1938 - May 23, 2022

MONTICELLO — James W. Fendley, 83, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 12:50 PM, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center, ER, Monticello, IL,

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Bement United Methodist Church, Bement, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM, also at the Bement United Methodist Church. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL, or the Bement United Methodist Church.

Jim was born on October 9, 1938, in Campbell, AR, a son of Willie Leo and Pearl Sutterfield Fendley. He married Wilma Hinton on November 28, 1957, in Bement, IL; and she survives in Monticello, IL.

Surviving are three daughters: Sandra (John) Theriault of Harvard, IL, Janet (Forrest) Sawlaw of Warner Robins, GA, and Nancy (Robert) Turngren of Corvallis, OR; as well as 15 grandchildren: Nicklaus (Denise) Shanks, Andrew (Adri) Shanks, Solomon (Rose) Sawlaw, Sarah (Eddie) Bateson, Mary Sawlaw, Joshua (Mandi) Sawlaw, Betsy Wisehart, Claire (Nick) Hodge, Mae (Emma Degen) Flavin, Grace Flavin, Erik (Laura) Turngren, Travis Turngren, Kyle (Christina) Turngren, Courtney (Chad) Heeren and Brittney Theriault; as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, JoAnn Bentley of Bement, IL; and brother, Denny Fendley of Pesotum, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters: Geraldine Romack and Wilma J. Fendley.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Bement High School and inducted in the school's hall of fame in 2020. He recognized the school as the heart and soul of the community. He was very active as a student, an alum and as a parent. Jim was instrumental in implementing girls' sports programs and both in the school and community.

Jim was a farmer and felt it a privilege to work the land and raise livestock. He loved nature, sharing its beauty with others through his photos.

He has been a member of the Monticello Golf Club for over 60-years being club champion several times. He was very proud to still be able to shoot his age and even under. In his younger years, he was part of the men's bowling league and slow-pitch softball team in Bement.

As a member of the Bement Methodist Church, he enjoyed several Red Bird Mission trips and many other activities serving others. He treasured his morning coffee with the Geezers. His joy was his family and sharing stories, photos, and fun. Jim enjoyed life to the fullest.

