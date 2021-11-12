DECATUR — James W. Grant, 63, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

James was born on April 2, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter E. and Patricia A. (Moran) Grant. He worked as a security guard at ADM and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. James married Cheryl A. Mollet on June 6, 1981, and they enjoyed 35 plus years together, until Cheryl passed away on March 27, 2017. Also preceding James in death was his father, Walter E. Grant; grandparents: James J. and Dorothy Moran and Walter and Ora Grant.

James is survived by his mother, Patricia of Decatur; sister, Mary (William) Bolletta of Auburn; nephew, Matthew Bolletta; niece, Erin Bolletta; aunt Carol Moran of Decatur; many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Macon County Animal Control & Care.

The family of James W. Grant is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at ww.moranandgoebel.com.