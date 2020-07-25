DECATUR - REV. DR. JAMES WILLIAM JONES “BILL”
DECEMBER 25, 1929 - JULY 20, 2020
Rev. Dr. James William Jones (Bill), 90, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL for the past 27 years, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born December 25, 1929 in Maroa, IL to Roy and Esther Jones, now deceased.
He was known as an inspiring and powerful preacher. Throughout his 44 years as a pastor, he served the smallest and the largest church in the Illinois Great Rivers UMC Conference. He mentored many men and women in ministry.
Bill was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Coral, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Anne Jones of North Fort Myers, FL; three loving daughters, Rev. Cynthia Jones of North Fort Myers, FL, Deborah Phillips (William) of Las Cruces, NM, JanEllen Morse (Jack) of Decatur, IL; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Settles (Byron), Rachel Jones, Julie Nalley (Brandon), and Jared Morse (Kara); as well as five great grandchildren, Benjamin Settles, Eden Nalley, Mackenzie Houston-Nalley, Eli and Eva Morse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details and complete obituary can be seen via www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Rev. Jones are suggested to The United Methodist Foundation, The Alain Rocourt Endowment, P. O. Box 3487, Springfield, IL 62708-3487 (https://www.igrc.org/alainrocourtendowmentfund) or the church of your choice.
