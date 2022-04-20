March 4, 1941 - April 15, 2022

DECATUR — James William Wilkerson, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away April 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

Jim was born March 4, 1941, in Karnak, IL, the son of Gilbert and Gladys Marie (Felker) Wilkerson. He married Judith Freeman on June 16, 1962, in Decatur, IL.

Jim was a welder by trade, working for Superior Welding and Caterpillar Inc., retiring after 30-years of service. He was a fabulous gardener of produce, especially tomatoes, and many beautiful flowers. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was known to collect many different items to include, clocks, gourds, and stereos.

Surviving are his wife, Judy; daughters: Cathy Coffey (Nate) of Decatur, IL, Lisa Vieweg (Tim) of Decatur, IL; son, James Robert Wilkerson (Stephanie) of Decatur, IL; siblings: Clara Waite (Ron), Charles Wilkerson; grandchildren: Brandon Pinkston (Nicole), Stephanie Holder, Amanda Hancock (Aaron), Megan Vieweg, Bryan Coffey, Elizabeth Montgomery (Lucas), Taylor Wilkerson, Carli Wilkerson; great grandchildren: Hunter, London, Carter, Olivia, Gabriella, Logan, Reagan, Lexi, and Weston; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his siblings: Gene, Don, Mary and Irene.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 25, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Monday, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at Macon County Memorial Park.

Memorials: American Lung Association.

Condolences may be left to Jim's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.