DECATUR — James Wilson, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

James was born October 12, 1943 to James and Norma Wilson in Decatur, IL.

James is survived by his sons: James and Edward Wilson; daughters: Tina Hutchcraft, Angela Armstrong and Samatha Durbin; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a proud Veteran father and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you have a drink with friends and toast James and the fond memories you had with him.

A graveside will be held on Friday, July 23, 1:00 p.m., at Graceland Cemetery 2091 Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL 62526.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com