March 17, 1978 - Aug. 10, 2022

DECATUR — Jami J. Hawkins, passed away suddenly in her home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Jami was born in Decatur, IL, on March 17, 1978, as the daughter of Vicki Stewart and Kim Hawkins. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1996, and continued her education at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale. She was a devout Christian and served on several mission trips in the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Navajo Nations in the Southwest. She served many years in the children's ministry at New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur, IL.

She worked in Shipping and Receiving at Parke Warehouse for 20-plus years, and has spent the last three years at Tate & Lyle as a Customer Service Representative. She loved her job and always went above and beyond.

Surviving are her son, Jarryd (Makenzie) Hawkins of Kansas City, MO; her parents, Vicki Stewart of Forsyth, IL, and Kim Hawkins of Oakwood, IL. Also surviving are her three sisters: Jana Hawkins of Clinton, IL, Julie (Nikki) Hawkins of Indianapolis, IN, and Jaylynn (Hayley) Stewart of Eureka, IL. Several aunts, uncles, nephews, and her niece will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Faustine Hawkins of Ridge Farm, IL, and Charles and Joan Stewart of Decatur, IL.

She enjoyed caring for her cat, Mando, loved gardening, and spending time with friends and family.

Cremation rites are in order according to her wishes with a Celebration of Life at New Beginnings Church of God on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Visitation begins at 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 5:00 p.m. A dinner will follow immediately after.

Flowers and donations can be sent to New Beginnings Church of God at 2606 IL-121 Decatur, IL, 62526.