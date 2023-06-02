Aug. 11, 2001 - May 31, 2023
MONTICELLO — Jamie Hunter Boone, 21, of Monticello passed away, Monday, May 31, 2023.
Jamie was born August 11, 2001, in Decatur, IL, to John Francis and Anita Lynn (Hedin) Boone.
He is survived by his parents, John F. and Anita L. Boone of Monticello; brothers: Jared F. Boone (Kelsey) of Dallas, TX, Jake L. Brightman (Sarah) and their children Amos and Esther, of Hubert, NC, Josh S. Boone of Huntsville, AL, Jesse John Boone of Monticello, IL; and grandmother, Marie Hedin of Eagle Lake, MN.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Margaret and John Boone, and grandfather, LuVerne Hedin.
Jamie graduated May 14, with his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was hired to start an internship with KMPG in Chicago as an Audit Intern this summer and then start a one-year Master of Accounting Science program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this fall. Jamie earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the University of Illinois Adventure Club (with the sweetest friends ever made), Economics Tournament Illinois, Accounting Club; and he enjoyed camping, traveling, and practical jokes. He loved his many friends and family. He will be missed by all he crossed paths with.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur, IL, by his paternal grandparents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
