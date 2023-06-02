Jamie graduated May 14, with his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was hired to start an internship with KMPG in Chicago as an Audit Intern this summer and then start a one-year Master of Accounting Science program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this fall. Jamie earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the University of Illinois Adventure Club (with the sweetest friends ever made), Economics Tournament Illinois, Accounting Club; and he enjoyed camping, traveling, and practical jokes. He loved his many friends and family. He will be missed by all he crossed paths with.