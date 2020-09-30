Jan L. Tish

Jan was born December 26, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois, daughter of Harold and Sue Janvrin. She was a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School. She enjoyed working in recent years with Dr. Tsuda and Dr. Brustein. She was an active member of New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur, Illinois. She faced cancer with courage, and through her fight, her faith never wavered.

Jan was a dedicated mother and provided endless love and support to her family. She was many things to many people, but being "grandma" was what brought her the most joy. Jan treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Brian Tish of Decatur, Illinois; two daughters, Lindsay Greenberg (Justin) of Plainfield, Illinois and Lauren Carlton (Keenan) of Clarksville, Tennessee; one son, Zachary Tish (Jacki) of Monticello, Illinois; her mother, Sue Janvrin of Decatur, Illinois; three brothers, Chris Janvrin (Connie) of Forsyth, Illinois, Craig Janvrin (Winnie) of Decatur, Illinois, and Curt Janvrin (Bridget) of Florissant, Missouri. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Hallie and Hayden Greenberg and Tucker and Jace Carlton. She is also survived by a many close friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.