Nov. 30, 1948 - April 30, 2022.

DECATUR — Jane Deckard, 73, of Decatur, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:58 a.m., April 30, 2022.

A Service to honor Jane's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at East Park Baptist Church, 1919 S. Baltimore Ave., Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Steenbergen Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made in Jane's memory to the East Park Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Jane was born November 30, 1948, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of James Dale and Mary Jane (Weaver) Boose. She married Gary Deckard on January 15, 1971. Jane was a homemaker and a member of East Park Baptist Church.

Surviving is her husband, Gary of Decatur; son, Jeffery Deckard (Kristy of Chatham; daughter, Carri Hanson (Keith) of Overland, KS; brother, James L. Boose of Argenta; seven grandchildren also survive.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Barbara Jo.

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.