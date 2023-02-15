DECATUR — Jane Ellen Johnson, 79, of Decatur, IL, departed this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Jane loved her family and was an amazing and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
A funeral service to honor Jane's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Community Temple Church of God in Christ (759 S. Jackson St, Decatur, IL, 62521). Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the church. Final resting place will be at Marion City Cemetery in Marion, IL, on Monday, February 20, 2023.
