DECATUR — Jane Irene Gerhardt, 80, of Decatur, died 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in her home.
Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur. Visitation will be two hours before also at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Send condolences and see the expanded obit at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
