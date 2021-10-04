MACON — Jane (Roush) Baker, 71, of Macon, IL passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

A graveside service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the South Macon Township Cemetery for family and close friends. Memorials can be made to South Macon Township Fire Department or Memorial Home Services (Hospice). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services.

Jane was born on December 10, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Roy E. and Shirley Pritts Roush. She married Donald Baker on August 25, 1968. After raising four daughters, Jane worked in various family businesses including the Moweaqua Packing Plant, Freddies Restaurant, and Play It Again Sports. Jane was known to many by various nicknames over time including, Janer Bainer, Janie, Flea, and Mother Jane. Jane loved camping with her family and friends, playing games, and cooking new recipes. She was also an avid cleaner, ironing fanatic, and the best pie maker ever. Jane's family was her pride and joy and she spent her life supporting them in any way she could. Her big heart, caring spirit, and generous nature flowed over to everyone she knew.

Surviving are her husband, mother, and daughter, Stacy Ramsey and husband Bob of Bloomington, IL; daughter, Amy Miller and fiancé, Lonnie Felter of Macon, IL; daughter, Carey Baker and partner, Chris Snider of Newport, PA; daughter, Kristy Finch and husband, Scott of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Michael Roush and his wife, Rhonda of Macon; sister, Sherry Roush of Decatur, IL; grandsons: Jeffrey Ramsey, Landon Miller, Lucas Miller, Zach Felter; granddaughters: Emily Ramsey, Abby Ramsey, Bailey Felter; grand-puppies: Pooh Dog and Luna; and grand-kitties: Remi, Chloe, and Kitters.

Jane was preceded in death by her father; brothers: Steve "Buck" Roush and Stan Roush; and grandson, Kaden Finch.

Jane was the best wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend in ALL the land and will be dearly missed.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.