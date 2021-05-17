KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina - Jane Susan Howerton, 88, of Kannapolis, NC, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully at her grandson's home in North Carolina.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Maranatha and 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials in Sue's honor may be made to Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W Imboden Drive, Decatur, IL 62521.

Sue was born February 2, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of Bill and Grace (Foale) Armstrong. She married Rev. Ronald D. Howerton on April 29, 1950 in Blue Mound, IL. Sue loved people and enjoyed serving in ministry at Maranatha alongside her husband throughout their marriage.