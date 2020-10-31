BOODY — Janet Ann (Waddell) Smith, 72, of Boody, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Janet was born on March 4, 1948 in Decatur, the daughter of Coy Lee Waddell and Opal Mae (Rhodes) Waddell. She married Morris "Morrie" Smith on September 25, 1987. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2017. Janet retired from Hickory Point Bank.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Gina Waters (John Nelson) of Decatur, IL; sister, Judy (Mike) McDaniel of Springfield, IL; grandchild, Ryan Waters of Decatur, IL; great grandchildren: Kylan Hart and Trinity Waters both of Decatur, IL; nieces: Nicole Roscetti (Garry) of Glenarm, IL and Shannon Hawthorne (Gary) of Springfield, IL; nephew: Chuck Wakefield (Vickie) of Decatur, IL; brother-in-law, Scott Smith of Argenta, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sister, Shirley Wakefield (George).
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
