Janet D. Gardner

Jan. 24, 1942 - Aug. 26, 2022

Janet D. Gardner (80), formerly of Cherokee Village, AK, passed on August 26, 2022, at Sullivan Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Born January 24, 1942, in California to Jay D. and Oneva E. Kanawyer. Janet married Harold H. Lowe, then Thomas A. Gardner, both predeceased her.

She is survived by her son, Kirk (Cindy) Lowe, Cerro Gordo, IL; daughter-in-law, Reda Lowe, Tucson, AZ; daughters: June (Doug) Lumen, Moore, OK, and Vicki Flam, Placerville, CA; eleven grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; stepfather, Everette Harris; husbands; son, Robert J. Lowe; and two sisters.

Private Internment at Camp Butler Cemetery at a later date.

Family Care Cremation in Carlinville has accorded cremation rights.

