× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Janet E. Lepianka, age 98, of Decatur, passed away July 20, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Janet was born June 17, 1922 in Kewanee, IL the daughter of Claude and Mildred (Currier) Wright.

She married John Lepianka, February 23, 1944 in Kewanee, IL. John died April 6, 1957.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Susan (John) Ohanesian; brother, David (Neita) Wright; grandson, Bleu L'Estrange; great granddaughter, Breanna L'Estrange. niece; Deb (Russell) Stoss; nephews; Brian (Debra) Wright, Michael (Laurie) Wright.

Janet is preceded in death by her, parents and grandson, Todd Smith.

Services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday July 25 at Life Foursquare Church.

Memorials: Imboden Creek Living Center.

Graceland Fairlawn funeral home has been entrusted with the care of Janet. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Lepianka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.