Janet Eileen Strohl

SHELBYVILLE — Janet Eileen (Gordon) Strohl, age 88, of Shelbyville, IL passed away in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL on September 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held in the First Christian Church, Shelbyville on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Seating distance and masks are required. Rev. Kevin Ray will officiate with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, 202 South Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. She will be buried on her 89th birthday.

Janet was born in Shelbyville on September 12, 1932, the daughter of Lawrence B. and Inez (Tate) Gordon.

She attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse in "Dugout". She attended Shelbyville High School, graduating in the Class of 1950. She then attended Sparks Business College, graduating in 1952. She worked at Shelby Loan and Trust Bank, Wilson Ford Motor Co. and retired from Shelby Electric Cooperative after 45 years of service.

Janet loved her Church where she was a member for 75 years. She chaired many committees and was a member of the Church choir. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #81 for 81 years, a member of VFW Auxiliary for 66 years and a member of Moose Lodge for 51 years.

She married her best friend and soulmate, Arnold Strohl on July 18, 1965 and they were married for 57 years. Janet is also survived by her double cousin, Betty Jean Dawkins of Shelbyville, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence B. and Inez Gordon.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com