July 21, 1948 - Feb. 18, 2023

RURAL MACON — Janet K. Doss, 74, of Rural Macon, IL, passed away at 12:57 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m., Thursday morning, until service time. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to New Day Community Church or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund.

Janet was born July 21, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Henry and Leota (Parker) Burge. She married David L. Doss on May 18, 1968. Janet was a 1966 graduate of MacArthur High School. She retired in Grain Accounting for Tate & Lyle after thirty-eight years of service to the company. Janet was the co-owner of Kitchen Solvers with her husband David. She was a member of New Day Community Church, the Women's Home Extension and had formerly been the Assistant Director of the Gold Wing Riders Association.

Surviving is her husband, David of Rural Macon; son, Mike Doss (Sheri) of Elwin, IL; daughter, Kathy Gerhold (John) of Assumption, IL; grandchildren: Peyton Lees (Hannah) of Decatur, Lexi Carson (Jib) of Macon, IL, Spencer Doss of Decatur, and Drew Gerhold of Assumption, IL.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her father and mother-in-law.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Mario Velasco and the staff of Cancer Care Specialists for their kindness and care of Janet.