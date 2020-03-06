DECATUR — Janet Lee Root, 80, of Decatur, IL passed away March 4, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Janet was born, June 10, 1939 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Edith Campbell. She married Sylvester “Bud” Root on October 26, 1956 in Decatur, IL. Janet worked as a line production worker for various companies, including GE, Acme Cash Value, Taylor Pharmaceutical and Wallace Labs. She was a member of South Shores Christian Church. During her leisure, she spent much time quilting.

Surviving are her children, John Root (Carol) of Decatur, IL, Jim Root (Amy) of Decatur, IL; brothers, Bob Campbell of Decatur, IL, Paul Campbell of Cowden, IL; sister, Sue Landers of Long Creek, IL; grandchildren, Brittany Root, Jessica Root, Justin Root, J D Root, Andrew Root and Devin Barr and a host of nieces and nephews and good friend Ronald “ Skeet” Waller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester “Bud”; four brothers and two sisters.

Memorial Service will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday at South Shores Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the church. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: South Shores Christian Church. The Root family is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Condolences may be left to Janet's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

