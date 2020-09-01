× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Janet M. Furnish, 88, passed away August 29, 2020. Janet was born January 30, 1932 to Charles and L. Ruth Frazier in Decatur, Illinois. Taking a chance on a blind date, Janet met a Sailor, Fred Furnish, who was home on leave, and they were married a year later on September 2, 1951.

Her husband of 68 years, Fred, survives her. She is also survived by her children, Kent and Sherry, grandchildren Heather, Ryan, and Cynda, and great grandchildren Dylan, Tyler, Trevor, Colby, Brady, Caitlyn, and Max. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lori Diane, granddaughter Brandi, and great granddaughter Hadley.

Janet was a charter member of Emmanuel Methodist Church, where she enjoyed participating in the Ladies Craft Group and many community bazaars. A homemaker, Janet dedicated her life to her husband and her family.

The family is very grateful to the staff at Lincolnshire Place and Safe Haven Hospice for the concern, care, and love they provided to Janet.

A private family graveside service will be held in Graceland Cemetery. Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard, 27 Madison Dr, Decatur IL.

The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL with Janet's funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.