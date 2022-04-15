Sept. 20, 1942 - April 11, 2022

DECATUR — Janet M. Geibel, 79, of Decatur, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, April 19, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home with Rev. Jason Butterick officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Janet's honor may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America or Prairie Avenue Christian Church, Decatur, IL.

Janet was born September 20, 1942, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Floyd Homer Miller and Vivian LaVerne (Gould) Miller. She married David C. Geibel June 15, 1963, in Decatur.

Janet graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1960, attended Eureka College, and then graduated from Millikin University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Janet was a homemaker; loving wife and outstanding mother and grandmother, and truly a gentle soul. Janet substitute taught in Illiopolis and Decatur, active in Parsons Elementary School, PTA and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Inn.

She was a lifetime member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church where she devoted much time to the many church ministries including Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and numerous church committees and choir activities. She always enjoyed and looked forward to monthly outings with friends. Janet savored every moment of banter with her children and grandchildren. Family activities were paramount in her life.

Janet is survived by her husband of 58-years, David; sons: Mark (Limo Cherian) Geibel of Chicago and Kent (Leslie) Geibel of Evanston; grandchildren: Adam and Claire; and brother: Martin (Sherry) Miller of Middleburg, FL.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Mesnard.

