DECATUR — Janet Mae Brozio, 85 of Decatur, IL passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family, the Lord came and carried our most precious angel to her eternal home.

Janet was born, May 2, 1935 to Josiah Warnick Moffett and Jennie Elizabeth (Wheeler) Moffett. She married Edwin Brozio on March 15, 1957 in Decatur, after meeting her 6 years previously at Danceland Roller Rink.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, daughter, Tonia (Craig) Jones of Harristown; granddaughters: Brooke Jones (fiance, Tony) of Burlington, IA, Katie (Jon) Chenoweth of Oreana; sisters: Betty Burns, Donna Poe of Decatur; brothers-in-law: Harry Morse, Gene Schoonover; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded by her brothers: Edward and Willis Moffett; sisters: Virginia Morse and Nancy Schoonover; brothers-in-law: Donald, Paul Jr. and Edward Brozio, Bill Burns; sister-in-law, Hallie Moffett; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Janet was born and raised on the family farm in rural, Blue Mound. She held so many memories of those days, working in the field with her Daddy, driving the tractor, the horse “Tony”, and the pig “Barb”. She was the best Grammy and cheerleader for her granddaughters.