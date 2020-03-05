Janet Mae Young

SULLIVAN -- Janet Mae (McMullin) Young, 80, of Sullivan, passed away 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Sullivan First United Methodist Church or to Moultrie County Illinois PAWs.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Donald W. Young; son, Mack (Joleena) Young of Sullivan; daughters, Cathy (Tim) Floyd of Sullivan and Kim (Bob) Freeman of Sullivan.
