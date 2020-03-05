Janet Mae Young
Janet Mae Young

young

SULLIVAN -- Janet Mae (McMullin) Young, 80, of Sullivan, passed away 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. 

Memorials may be made to the Sullivan First United Methodist Church or to Moultrie County Illinois PAWs.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Donald W. Young; son, Mack (Joleena) Young of Sullivan; daughters, Cathy (Tim) Floyd of Sullivan and Kim (Bob) Freeman of Sullivan.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
Mar 8
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
1:30PM
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
