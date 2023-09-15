June 15, 1946 - Aug. 23, 2023

FORT WAYNE, Indiana - The world got a little less sarcastic, a little less stubborn and a whole lot more dim August 23, 2023, when Janet Marie Arthur, 77, went home to Jesus. In the days leading up to her passing, Janet was surrounded by her family who loved her fiercely.

Born the day The Plug broke down in Stewardson, IL, June 15, 1946, Janet was one of Glen and Lela Giesler's five children. She later attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois University where she earned degrees in education that served her well in her 40-year teaching career mostly spent at Stewardson-Strasburg.

Eventually, she connected with the love of her life, Jim Arthur. They spent 48 years together filled with love, laughter and mooches. Janet was also Momma to two daughters, Melissa and Adrienne, who will miss her kissing their cheeks until they laughed. She'll be waiting for them with loads of love and kisses. Four grandchildren, Corryn, Lily, Ellie and Jonah, were loved by Janet to the moon and back times infinity - no love backs. She taught them how to trash talk while playing Candyland and pushed them be brave explorers and try new things. Janet and Jim moved to Fort Wayne in 2020, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Janet's family would like for her to be remembered just as she was - a head-strong, intelligent, sharp and devoted woman. She was Jan Marie, Momma, Grams, Aunt Janny, and host of other titles to the loved ones she leaves behind.

Janet was preceded in death by her mom, Lela; dad, Glen; brothers: Jim; John and Bill; sister Jean Ann; mother and father-in-law, Ruby and Buss Arthur; Everett, Sheila, Joyce Ann; and son-in-law, John Satterthwaite. Surviving her are her husband Jim; daughters: Melissa and Adrienne; grandchildren: Corryn, Lily, Ellie and Jonah; siblings-in-law: Sue, Mardell, Dave, Karen, Helen Jean, Terry, Michael; several nieces and nephews, and friends that will all greatly miss her.

Graveside Service is 10:00 a.m. September 23, 2023, at Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, IL.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266; or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 303 E Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park, Fort Wayne.