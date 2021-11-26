 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janet Marie (Hoesch) Peterson

  • 0

NORMAL — Janet Marie (Hoesch) Peterson, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on Friday, November 19, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband Ivan, two children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, and a multitude of friends and relatives across the country.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St, Bloomington, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 1, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour before. A private burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

For those unable to attend The Celebration of Life in person, it will be live streamed at: https://spldecatur.org/churchonline/.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Truth in Love Ministry (tilm.org), Voice of the Martyrs (vom.org) or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences and memories of Janet may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News