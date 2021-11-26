NORMAL — Janet Marie (Hoesch) Peterson, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on Friday, November 19, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband Ivan, two children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, and a multitude of friends and relatives across the country.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St, Bloomington, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 1, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour before. A private burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

For those unable to attend The Celebration of Life in person, it will be live streamed at: https://spldecatur.org/churchonline/.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Truth in Love Ministry (tilm.org), Voice of the Martyrs (vom.org) or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences and memories of Janet may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.