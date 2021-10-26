DECATUR — Janet McClelland, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in Imboden Creek Living Center after a long illness.

A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at a later date, Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home will be assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Elk's Lodge #401 – 2210 E. Hickory St. Decatur, IL, 62526.

Janet was born December 15, 1934 in Streator, IL. She was the 3rd of three daughters, born of Roy C. & Gladys M. Turner, both from Fisher IL. Janet attended Stephen Decatur High School and then to Millikin University, and went on to marry Charles Edward McClelland from Taylorville, IL, June 30, 1957, at Grace United Methodist Church.

Janet worked at George S. Walker Heating & Plumbing as Mr. Walker's Private Secretary, and then moved on to focus on the McClelland family household.

Over her life she enjoyed: bowling, crossword puzzles, Mahjong puzzles, boating, bonfires, family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Elks Lodge #401.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; sons: Gregg (Theresa) McClelland and Brett (Vanessa) McClelland; grandchildren: Paige, Ashli, Jennifer, Jason, Ryan, Brittany, Brandon; and a host of beautiful great-grandchildren.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott McClelland (2012); sisters: Pauline (1995) and Alice (2017).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family, in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, at www.brintlingerandearl.com.