SPRINGFIELD — Janet Ruth Cole, 79, of Springfield, died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Janet was born in Decatur on December 19, 1941, the daughter of Roy and Maxine (Lanter) Daggett. She married Jerry Cole on December 12, 1959, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2009.

Survivors include daughter, Tonya (Steve) Sandstrom of Springfield; and son, Wesley (Tonya Kay) Cole of Warrensburg, MO; three granddaughters: Brandi (Jordan) McCrary, Emma and Audrey Sandstrom; two great-grandchildren: Aidan and Andrew McCrary; and her sister, Dorothy Miller of Leroy.

Janet was a homemaker for 20 years, during Jerry's service in the US Navy. She then worked for First Christian Church in Decatur, Disciple Renewal, and retired from Kemmerer Village Presbyterian Children's Home in 2005.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting and oil painting and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield.

Visitation: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.

Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Rev. Dr. Roger Grimmett officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kemmerer Village Presbyterian Children's Home.

CDC protocol will be followed.

