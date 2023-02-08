Dec. 25, 1949 - Feb. 5, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Janet S. Collins, 73, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away February 5, 2023, in her residence.

A graveside service to honor Janet's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, in West Side Cemetery Moweaqua, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.

Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Janet was born December 25, 1949, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert and Barbara (Tucker) Collins. She had worked as a beautician for many years working in St. Mary's Hospital, the Franklin Mall and the Women's prison in Decatur. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Surviving is her daughter, Tonya Butler (Ray) of Mt. Zion; mother, Barbara Collins of Moweaqua, IL; grandchildren: Devon Butler (Kaitlyn) of San Antonio, TX, Brennan Butler of Salt Lake City, UT, and Chloe Butler (fiance Devin White) of Macon, IL; sisters: Vicky Long (Scott) of Sullivan, IL, Judy Simpson (Russ) of Indianapolis, IN, and Patty Cress (Ron) of Strasburg, IL; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Janet was preceded in death by her father and her brother, David Collins.